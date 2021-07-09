Police: woman runs over man with car after she claims he stole her purse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We now have the arrest papers of a woman accused of hitting a man intentionally with her car multiple times.

Police say Kathy Donna Smith, 60, hit a 49-year-old man after he allegedly stole her purse.

It happened at the intersection of Arlington and Saratoga on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to the affidavit, that woman hit the man multiple times, even running over him at one point. Witnesses say she then lost control of her car and ended up hitting a fence, causing $2,500 worth of damage.

“I heard them arguing. I turned around and saw the white car pull up around the the ledge, the curb,” witness Steven Kumpf said. “They were arguing then I turned back around I heard squealing of the tires. I looked back out and that’s when I saw the lady hit the man and he went over the hood and then she lost control and skidded off into the fence.”

That man suffered serious injuries.

“[He] had serious bodily injury suffering from multiple fractures putting him at substantial risk of loss of function for his right hip and/or right arm,” the affidavit reads.

The document says it all started when Smith was giving two people a ride. She then dropped them off at an apartment complex stating she needed gas and could not drive them any further. According to papers, Smith told police the man reportedly stole her purse and ran off. Smith then chases him.

After retrieving her purse, Smith says she noticed items and money missing. That is when she hit the man multiple times with her car. Witnesses say she then even got out of the car and assaulted the man.

“There was a female and a male they both started walking across the street and that’s when she spun around and hit him,” Kumpf recalled. “I was a bit shocked to see that stuff.”

Smith is currently lodged in the El Paso County jail. She is facing multiple charges including assault, criminal mischief, and reckless driving. Police say she was cooperative with the investigation.

According to online court records, Smith has been arrested in the past for theft and other crimes.

