Police: Man shot in groin Thursday night, expected to be ok

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:25 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a shooting near Venetucci Boulevard and Tenderfoot Hill Road Thursday night.

Police say they got calls for a reported shooting in the area and when they arrived they found a “man with a single gunshot wound to the groin”. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be ok.

Colorado Springs police say they are working on identifying the suspect who is known by the victim.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit will assume responsibility for the investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

