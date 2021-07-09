Advertisement

Police looking for driver who hit an unmarked police cruiser Thursday

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado SPrings police are currently investigating a hit and run crash involving an unmarked police cruiser. Police say they responded to the area near East Kiowa Street and North Union Boulevard around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say the unmarked vehicle was stopped in traffic at a red light when it was hit in the bumper. The suspect did not remain at the scene.

The driver of the police vehicle sustained minor injuries. The driver of the suspect vehicle has not been identified by police. No other information about the suspect vehicle was available at the time this article was written.

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or you can call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed enforcement in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs police doing speed enforcement in top crash areas as El Paso County ranks #1 in Colorado for most traffic fatalities
Governor Polis ends health emergency declaration in Colorado
Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Court documents: Parents left loaded gun in open glovebox on day child shot self in Manitou Springs parking lot
Police: 60-year-old Springs woman intentionally hit man with car
AMBER Alert July 8, 2021.
FOUND: 1-year-old and 3-month old found safe after Amber Alert was issued

Latest News

File photo.
Police: Man shot in groin Thursday night, expected to be ok
Colorado Springs Police have reportedly closed all northbound lanes of South Academy and...
Two people taken to the hospital after a crash Friday morning
Very hot Friday
Big Time Heat Today
D49 Board Meeting 7/8/21.
Proposed resolution to ban Critical Race Theory in D49 moves forward