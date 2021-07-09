Police looking for driver who hit an unmarked police cruiser Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado SPrings police are currently investigating a hit and run crash involving an unmarked police cruiser. Police say they responded to the area near East Kiowa Street and North Union Boulevard around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say the unmarked vehicle was stopped in traffic at a red light when it was hit in the bumper. The suspect did not remain at the scene.

The driver of the police vehicle sustained minor injuries. The driver of the suspect vehicle has not been identified by police. No other information about the suspect vehicle was available at the time this article was written.

Anyone with information or who might have witnessed this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or you can call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

