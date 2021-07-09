Off and on-ramps on I-25 closing for several weeks at County Line Road

DOUGLAS/ EL PASO COUNTIES, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound off- and on-ramps at I-25 and County Line Road near Monument (Exit 163) are closing for about six weeks.

CDOT says this closure will allow crews to remove the aging ramps and put them in a new configuration, as part of the I-25 south gap project.

Both ramps will close at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, and remain closed through mid-August.

CDOT says the following detours will be in place:

For access to northbound I-25 from County Line Road, motorists will head south on I-25 and use the CO 105 interchange (exit 161) to go north.

To access County Line Road from northbound I-25, motorists can continue north on I-25, turn around at the Greenland Road interchange (exit 167) and head southbound on I-25 to County Line Road.

A map of the detours can be seen below

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the northbound off and on-ramps at I-25 and County Line Road near Monument (Exit 163) are closing for about six weeks. Here is a map of the detours that will be in place. (Colorado Department of Transportation)

The County Line Bridge over I-25 will remain open to traffic. Click here to read more on this project.

