Advertisement

MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in Douglas County

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 15-year-old boy who suffers from a...
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 15-year-old boy who suffers from a cognitive impairment. Investigators say Alexander Gratrix (pictured above) was last seen around 7:45 p.m.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 15-year-old boy who suffers from a cognitive impairment. Investigators say Alexander Gratrix was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, July 9. The boy was reportedly last seen near Kendall court in Castle pines.

Gratrix was reportedly wearing a grey t-shirt, blue and white Hawaiian snapback hat, grey shorts, and black tennis shoes. A picture of Gratrixcan can be found at the top of this article.

If you see Gratrix call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Polis ends health emergency declaration in Colorado
Speed enforcement in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs police doing speed enforcement in top crash areas as El Paso County ranks #1 in Colorado for most traffic fatalities
Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Court documents: Parents left loaded gun in open glovebox on day child shot self in Manitou Springs parking lot
AMBER Alert July 8, 2021.
FOUND: 1-year-old and 3-month old found safe after Amber Alert was issued
Police: 60-year-old Springs woman intentionally hit man with car

Latest News

The Aurora Municipal Campus is closed Thursday while police investigate grenades that were...
Aurora courthouse closed Friday morning after grenades were reportedy brought on campus
CRT
WATCH: Emotional meeting on D49 resolution to ban teaching 'critical race theory'
WATCH: Parents of 4-year-old boy who shot self, in court for first time
WATCH: Parents of 4-year-old boy who shot self, in court for first time
CDOT to discuss new traffic impacts at County Line Road bridge near Monument and a general...
Off and on-ramps on I-25 closing for several weeks at County Line Road