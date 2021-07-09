MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 15-year-old boy who suffers from a cognitive impairment. Investigators say Alexander Gratrix was last seen around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, July 9. The boy was reportedly last seen near Kendall court in Castle pines.

Gratrix was reportedly wearing a grey t-shirt, blue and white Hawaiian snapback hat, grey shorts, and black tennis shoes. A picture of Gratrixcan can be found at the top of this article.

If you see Gratrix call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

