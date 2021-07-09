MEDINA ALERT: Authorities ask for help locating stolen vehicle in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

Photos of the vehicle are at the top of this article. It is described as a white 2020 Chevy Silverado with Colorado license plate BCB-P65. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the passenger side door was bent backwards when it was taken.

The crime happened on Thursday at about 2:45 p.m. in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and 56th Avenue. The neighborhood is in Jefferson County.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911 or 303-271-0211.

CRITERIA FOR MEDINA ALERTS:

Verify that the information being reported meets the definition of “Hit and Run” and “Serious Bodily Injury” as defined in this rule;

- “Hit And Run” - means an incident when the driver of a motor vehicle involved in an accident fails to stop at the scene of the accident as required by section 42-4-1601, C.R.S

- “Serious Bodily Injury” - injury that involves, either at the time of the actual injury or at a later time, a substantial risk of death, a substantial risk of serious permanent disfigurement, or a substantial risk of protracted loss or impairment of the function of any part or organ of the body, or breaks, fractures, or burns of the second or third degree. (42-4-1601 (4) (b))

Law enforcement has sufficient additional information concerning the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, including but not limited to;

- A complete license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle and the make, style, and color of the suspect’s vehicle;

or

- A partial license plate number and the make, style, and color of the suspect’s vehicle,

or

- The identity of the Suspect

