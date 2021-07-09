Advertisement

MEDINA ALERT: Authorities ask for help locating stolen vehicle in Colorado

7/8/21
7/8/21(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle.

Photos of the vehicle are at the top of this article. It is described as a white 2020 Chevy Silverado with Colorado license plate BCB-P65. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the passenger side door was bent backwards when it was taken.

The crime happened on Thursday at about 2:45 p.m. in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and 56th Avenue. The neighborhood is in Jefferson County.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911 or 303-271-0211.

CRITERIA FOR MEDINA ALERTS:

Verify that the information being reported meets the definition of “Hit and Run” and “Serious Bodily Injury” as defined in this rule;

- “Hit And Run” - means an incident when the driver of a motor vehicle involved in an accident fails to stop at the scene of the accident as required by section 42-4-1601, C.R.S

- “Serious Bodily Injury” - injury that involves, either at the time of the actual injury or at a later time, a substantial risk of death, a substantial risk of serious permanent disfigurement, or a substantial risk of protracted loss or impairment of the function of any part or organ of the body, or breaks, fractures, or burns of the second or third degree. (42-4-1601 (4) (b))

Law enforcement has sufficient additional information concerning the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, including but not limited to;

- A complete license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle and the make, style, and color of the suspect’s vehicle;

or

- A partial license plate number and the make, style, and color of the suspect’s vehicle,

or

- The identity of the Suspect

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Court documents: Parents left loaded gun in open glovebox on day child shot self in Manitou Springs parking lot
Speed enforcement in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs police doing speed enforcement in top crash areas as El Paso County ranks #1 in Colorado for most traffic fatalities
Ryan Callins in an earlier court appearance.
Former VillaSport worker convicted of abusing children at club sentenced to probation, will be required to register as sex offender
Police: 60-year-old Springs woman intentionally hit man with car
Denver QB Drew Lock poses with troopers after a close call on a Kansas Highway.
Lug nut nearly takes out Denver QB Drew Lock on a Kansas Highway; troopers wish him safe travels

Latest News

7/8/21
WATCH LIVE: D-49 Board of Education discusses resolution that would ban Critical Race Theory
Jury selection finished at the Anthony Cuevas trial after two and a half days. The prosecution...
WATCH - Jury Selected for Trial of Pueblo Man Accused of Murdering his Mother
Principal, indigenous groups react to Cheyenne Mountain High School mascot change
Principal, indigenous groups react to Cheyenne Mountain High School mascot change
7/8/21
Prosecution rests in Mark Redwine trial, the man accused of killing his own son in Colorado