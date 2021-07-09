Inside MLB’s Play Ball Park fan experience for All-Star Week

DENVER (KKTV) - History, memorabilia, games, and more: there’s a little something for everyone at MLB Play Ball Park.

To celebrate All-Star Week, the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver has been transformed into a massive indoor and outdoor fan experience for all ages. The convention floor boasts numerous activities for kids and adults to practice hitting and pitching. Patrons can also experience slices of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, info on the Negro League, a MLB “Gaming Zone” and much more.

The event is free to attend. It runs Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Monday-Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations are required to get inside and the MLB is offering limited amounts of day-of tickets at the Convention Center.

The 2021 MLB All Star Game is Tuesday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Coors Field.

