Advertisement

Aurora courthouse closed Friday morning after grenades were reportedy brought on campus

The Aurora Municipal Campus is closed Thursday while police investigate grenades that were...
The Aurora Municipal Campus is closed Thursday while police investigate grenades that were brought to the campus.(Aurora Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:54 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The Aurora Municipal Campus is closed Friday while police investigate grenades that were brought to the campus. Aurora police say a community member brought three grenades to the Campus to be properly disposed of.

According to police, the grenades were not brought into any facility.

The Buckley Air Force Base and Arapahoe County Bomb Squad responded and have taken custody of the grenades for handling and proper disposal.

As a precaution, no one is allowed in or out of the courthouse. There is not an ETA on when the campus will reopen.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Polis ends health emergency declaration in Colorado
Speed enforcement in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs police doing speed enforcement in top crash areas as El Paso County ranks #1 in Colorado for most traffic fatalities
Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Court documents: Parents left loaded gun in open glovebox on day child shot self in Manitou Springs parking lot
AMBER Alert July 8, 2021.
FOUND: 1-year-old and 3-month old found safe after Amber Alert was issued
Police: 60-year-old Springs woman intentionally hit man with car

Latest News

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for a 15-year-old boy who suffers from a...
MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in Douglas County
CRT
WATCH: Emotional meeting on D49 resolution to ban teaching 'critical race theory'
WATCH: Parents of 4-year-old boy who shot self, in court for first time
WATCH: Parents of 4-year-old boy who shot self, in court for first time
CDOT to discuss new traffic impacts at County Line Road bridge near Monument and a general...
Off and on-ramps on I-25 closing for several weeks at County Line Road