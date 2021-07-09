Aurora courthouse closed Friday morning after grenades were reportedy brought on campus

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The Aurora Municipal Campus is closed Friday while police investigate grenades that were brought to the campus. Aurora police say a community member brought three grenades to the Campus to be properly disposed of.

According to police, the grenades were not brought into any facility.

These were not brought into any facility. There is not an ETA on the campus reopening. We will update here when the campus as resumed normal operations. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 9, 2021

The Buckley Air Force Base and Arapahoe County Bomb Squad responded and have taken custody of the grenades for handling and proper disposal.

As a precaution, no one is allowed in or out of the courthouse. There is not an ETA on when the campus will reopen.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

