AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old and 3-month old could be in Colorado

AMBER Alert July 8, 2021.
AMBER Alert July 8, 2021.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:58 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOLORES, Colo. (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday night in Colorado just before 8.

The Navajo Police Department is reporting two children were taken by their father in Aneth, Utah at about 4:20 p.m. The kids and suspect are pictured at the top of this article. The father, identified as Brandon Begay, has reportedly made threats of self-harm. The kids are believed to be in danger.

Authorities believe they may be traveling through Colorado.

The children are 16-month old Bailey Begay and 3-month-old Braidin Begay.

She may be in a 2005 “brown over white” Ford F-250 with an unknown temporary license plate out of Arizona.

If you have any information, please call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350 or 505-368-1351 or call 911.

***NAVAJO DIVISION OF PUBLIC SAFETY ISSUING AMBER ALERT**** 07.08.21 - The Navajo Division of Public Safety issuing an...

Posted by Navajo Police Department on Thursday, July 8, 2021

