“They don’t have that one smoking gun.” Inside the Redwine murder trial

Top legal analyst, former homicide prosecutor joins 11 News to break down the trial of Mark Redwine.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:52 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The murder trial of Mark Redwine, accused of killing his 13 year old son Dylan in 2012, has captured attention across the world.

Law & Crime Network legal analyst, Fordham law professor & former New York assistant DA and homicide prosecutor Dan Schorr joined 11 News digital anchor Jon Wiener for an in-depth discussion of the trial.

Is the prosecution’s case strong enough? What is the mindset for attorneys inside the courtroom on both sides? Will Redwine testify? Watch the full conversation above.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

