Advertisement

Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy

FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the Prime Minister's headquarters is in Baghdad, Iraq. Rocket attacks struck the Green Zone Thursday.(AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:48 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say rockets have landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing material damage.

Two Katuysha rockets fell near the national security building, and in an open court inside the Green Zone early Thursday.

A third rocket fell in nearby residential area, damaging a civilian vehicle.

The attack, which came shortly before daybreak, followed two separate attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in western Iraq and across the border in Syria, where U.S-led coalition forces are based.

The attacks come as tension is rising between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Parents arrested after 4-year-old shot and killed in Manitou Springs parking lot
Ryan Callins in an earlier court appearance.
Former VillaSport worker convicted of abusing children at club sentenced to probation, will be required to register as sex offender
Workers cleaning up Highway 285 the morning after several mudslides.
Highway 285 back open following series of mudslides in Chaffee County
Gov. Jared Polis announcing a chance for five vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million!
WATCH: Governor Polis announces final $1M vaccine lottery winner
Bodycam footage from an officer in a "dance off."
Pueblo police officer: ‘If we have a dance contest and I win, will you leave?’

Latest News

A man in Los Angeles who is accused of trying to set a church cross on fire was seen trying to...
VIDEO: Man seen leaping from roof to roof accused of setting church’s cross on fire
Mosquitoes can carry diseases like Zika and West Nile virus. (Source: WALB)
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Colorado recently
Mayfield Counseling Centers
Colorado Springs counselor seeing post-pandemic stress of people feeling anxious or overwhelmed going back into world
Speed enforcement in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs police doing speed enforcement in top crash areas as El Paso County ranks #1 in Colorado for most traffic fatalities
7.8.21
HOT day ahead