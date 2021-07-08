Rescue operation underway Wednesday night for someone stranded on Crestone Needle in Colorado
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM MDT
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A volunteer search and rescue group is reminding the public to plan properly when traversing the Rocky Mountains as crews work a mission on Crestone Needle.
Custer County Search and Rescue announced someone went off-route in the area and became “cliffed out” at 13,050 feet. Cliffed out means someone came to the edge of a cliff and they can’t find a safe way down on their own. The volunteer search and rescue group shared the following message on Facebook:
Crestone Needle is southwest of Pueblo and is in the Sangre de Cristo Range of the Rocky Mountains.
