Rescue operation underway Wednesday night for someone stranded on Crestone Needle in Colorado

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A volunteer search and rescue group is reminding the public to plan properly when traversing the Rocky Mountains as crews work a mission on Crestone Needle.

Custer County Search and Rescue announced someone went off-route in the area and became “cliffed out” at 13,050 feet. Cliffed out means someone came to the edge of a cliff and they can’t find a safe way down on their own. The volunteer search and rescue group shared the following message on Facebook:

“Custer County SAR is currently working a mission on Crestone Needle. The subject is off-route and became cliffed out at 13,050′, west of the standard route. DFPC’s Canon City Helitack is assisting. We cannot emphasize enough, the need for advanced route finding skills and navigational tools when attempting this peak. Please see our new GIS project, posted on our website at www.custersar.org, select ‘Rescue Patterns’, and plan accordingly. Also - Buy a CORSAR card before you head out in Colorado’s backcountry!”

Crestone Needle is southwest of Pueblo and is in the Sangre de Cristo Range of the Rocky Mountains.

