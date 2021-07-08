Advertisement

Rescue operation underway Wednesday night for someone stranded on Crestone Needle in Colorado

Custer County Search and Rescue logo.
Custer County Search and Rescue logo.(custersar.org)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A volunteer search and rescue group is reminding the public to plan properly when traversing the Rocky Mountains as crews work a mission on Crestone Needle.

Custer County Search and Rescue announced someone went off-route in the area and became “cliffed out” at 13,050 feet. Cliffed out means someone came to the edge of a cliff and they can’t find a safe way down on their own. The volunteer search and rescue group shared the following message on Facebook:

Crestone Needle is southwest of Pueblo and is in the Sangre de Cristo Range of the Rocky Mountains.

Custer County SAR is currently working a mission on Crestone Needle. The subject is off-route and became cliffed out at...

Posted by Custer County SAR on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Parents arrested after 4-year-old shot and killed in Manitou Springs parking lot
Person rescued from a manhole in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Auto vs pedestrian crash at Cascade and Van Buren 7/5/2021
Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle downtown Colorado Springs Monday night
Ryan Callins in an earlier court appearance.
Former VillaSport worker convicted of abusing children at club sentenced to probation, will be required to register as sex offender
The aftermath of the shooting at a 7-Eleven on Mt View Lane in Colorado Springs on April 9,...
Law enforcement shooting outside Springs 7-Eleven justified, says DA’s office

Latest News

Former COS gym worker sentenced
Former COS gym worker sentenced
Ryan Callins in an earlier court appearance.
Former VillaSport worker convicted of abusing children at club sentenced to probation, will be required to register as sex offender
Anthony Cuevas is accused of killing his mother and putting her body in a dumpster on Pueblo's...
WATCH - Pueblo Man on Trial for Killing His Mother
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV back on the air following an outage on Cheyenne Mountain