Prosecution rests in Mark Redwine trial, the man accused of killing his own son in Colorado

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The lawyers for a man accused of killing his own son will now get the chance to prove their client is innocent.

On Thursday, the prosecution in the Mark Redwine trial rested. Redwine is accused of killing his son in 2012. Dylan Redwine was only 13 when was reported missing while visiting his father in his Durango-area home. Dylan’s body was discovered months later along a U.S. Forest Service Road.

Click here to hear what a legal analyst has to say about the trial so far.

The prosecution called multiple experts including family members, forensic specialists and even a friend of Dylan’s. Prosecutors focused on disturbing photos that allegedly show Mark eating feces from a diaper, photos that Dylan reportedly found and may have been a motive. They also brought forth experts that believe Dylan’s death was a homicide, and wasn’t caused by an animal because of evidence of blunt force trauma. A K-9 specialist took the stand stating a dog picked up on a scent that may prove human remains were once in Mark’s home. The prosecution also claimed that Mark didn’t show enough interest in finding his son soon after he was reported missing.

The defense noted that Mark’s other son knew about the photos, and he’s not dead. They added that an animal could have been behind Dylan’s death and that the K-9 unit used wasn’t reliable.

KKTV will continue to stream the trial when court resumes on Friday from the 11 Breaking News Center.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.