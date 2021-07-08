Advertisement

Police: California man shoots, kills armed home intruder

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:15 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Police say a man died after being shot while invading a California home.

The Fairfield Police Department announced a 27-year-old man from Suisun City entered a home Tuesday morning while a married couple in their 60s were having breakfast.

The husband called 911 after the man broke into the couple’s home by breaking through a door, police said. The homeowner shot him with his legally-owned gun out of fear for their safety.

Police found the intruder across the street in possession of a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead minutes after the shooting. The intruder was out on parole after being convicted of a previous violent crime.

The Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is handling the case.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Court documents: Parents left loaded gun in open glovebox on day child shot self in Manitou Springs parking lot
Ryan Callins in an earlier court appearance.
Former VillaSport worker convicted of abusing children at club sentenced to probation, will be required to register as sex offender
Speed enforcement in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs police doing speed enforcement in top crash areas as El Paso County ranks #1 in Colorado for most traffic fatalities
Workers cleaning up Highway 285 the morning after several mudslides.
Highway 285 back open following series of mudslides in Chaffee County
Denver QB Drew Lock poses with troopers after a close call on a Kansas Highway.
Lug nut nearly takes out Denver QB Drew Lock on a Kansas Highway; troopers wish him safe travels

Latest News

Antonia Trujillo
MISSING: Pueblo woman with medical issues last seen early Wednesday morning
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion
Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Dept. discusses the Wednesday shooting that...
Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer
Delta variant cases rising in half of U.S. states
Delta variant cases increase in half of U.S. states