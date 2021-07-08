Police: 60-year-old woman intentionally hit man with car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a 49-year-old pedestrian was no accident, police say.

A 60-year-old woman is facing a litany charges for allegedly running the man down with her car.

Officers responded to the scene on Saratoga Drive in southeast Springs just before 8:30 Wednesday night, where they found a seriously injured man in the road and a vehicle nearby. The man was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police quickly learned there was more to the scene than met the eye.

“During the officer’s investigation, they determined that this was an intentional act by the driver and not a traffic crash,” a police lieutenant said.

The woman, since identified by police as Kathy Smith, faces charges of first-degree assault and reckless driving, among other offenses.

