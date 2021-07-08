Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Colorado recently

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Mosquitoes recently tested positive for West Nile virus in Colorado.

The risk to humans is usually the highest from June through early September when mosquitoes are active. Colorado has had cases of West Nile virus every year since 2002. While the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports most people infected with the virus don’t get sick, those who do can experience serious brain infection such as meningitis or encephalitis.

On Wednesday, health officials in Weld County wanted to remind the public of the four “D’s” to prevent mosquito bites:

DRAIN standing water around your house weekly. Remember to drain water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, toys, and puddles.

DUSK and DAWN are when mosquitoes are most active. Limit outdoor activities and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites during these times.

DEET is an effective ingredient to look for in insect repellents. Other repellents containing picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol are also effective against mosquitoes. Always follow the product label instructions carefully.

DRESS in long sleeves and pants, and a hat, in areas where mosquitoes are active.

The mosquitos that tested positive for the virus were found near Johnstown in Weld County. As of Wednesday, there were no human cases of the virus.

The public needs to be vigilant because West Nile Virus has a permanent summer presence in Colorado,” Director of Health for Weld County Mark Lawley said.

Click here for more information from officials in Weld County.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.