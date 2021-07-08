Advertisement

MISSING: Pueblo woman with medical issues last seen at 3 a.m. on Wednesday

Antonia Trujillo
Antonia Trujillo(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:06 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping for help from the public with locating a 66-year-old woman.

On Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m., police shared a photo of Antonia Trujillo to social media.

“She was last seen being discharged from the Parkview Health System around 3:00AM and may have traveled to the area of E 4th St. and Glendale,” police wrote in Twitter.

According to police, Antonia has medical issues. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-553-2502.

