Advertisement

Major closure on I-25 at El Paso/Douglas county line Thursday morning

I-25 planned closure on July 8, 2021
I-25 planned closure on July 8, 2021(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:52 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - We’ve been warning you about the I-25 “gap” closures all week. Thursday’s closure is a doozy.

Both sides of the interstate were shut down at County Line Road (exit 163) Wednesday night. Northbound I-25 will reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday; southbound, however, won’t open until noon.

Drivers can use the I-25 off- and on-ramps to get around the closure, but even so, anyone using the interstate between Monument and Castle Rock Thursday morning, particularly southbound, can expect significant delays and should plan accordingly.

NAME OF PHOTO GOES HERE

As previously reported, the closures are due to the destruction and replacement of the County Line Road bridge over I-25 this week.

Closures will resume Thursday night at exit 163 starting at 6 p.m. on northbound I-25 and 7 p.m. on southbound. Those closures will last until 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday, respectively.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Parents arrested after 4-year-old shot and killed in Manitou Springs parking lot
Ryan Callins in an earlier court appearance.
Former VillaSport worker convicted of abusing children at club sentenced to probation, will be required to register as sex offender
Workers cleaning up Highway 285 the morning after several mudslides.
Highway 285 back open following series of mudslides in Chaffee County
Gov. Jared Polis announcing a chance for five vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million!
WATCH: Governor Polis announces final $1M vaccine lottery winner
Bodycam footage from an officer in a "dance off."
Pueblo police officer: ‘If we have a dance contest and I win, will you leave?’

Latest News

Round-the-clock training on Fort Carson to continue through July 20; noise expected
Custer County Search and Rescue logo.
Rescue operation underway Wednesday night for someone stranded on Crestone Needle in Colorado
Switchbacks FC forward Hadji Barry smiles after signing a two-year extension with the club
Hadji Barry signs two-year extension with Switchbacks FC
Mosquitoes can carry diseases like Zika and West Nile virus. (Source: WALB)
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Colorado recently