Major closure on I-25 at El Paso/Douglas county line Thursday morning

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - We’ve been warning you about the I-25 “gap” closures all week. Thursday’s closure is a doozy.

Both sides of the interstate were shut down at County Line Road (exit 163) Wednesday night. Northbound I-25 will reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday; southbound, however, won’t open until noon.

Drivers can use the I-25 off- and on-ramps to get around the closure, but even so, anyone using the interstate between Monument and Castle Rock Thursday morning, particularly southbound, can expect significant delays and should plan accordingly.

As previously reported, the closures are due to the destruction and replacement of the County Line Road bridge over I-25 this week.

Closures will resume Thursday night at exit 163 starting at 6 p.m. on northbound I-25 and 7 p.m. on southbound. Those closures will last until 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday, respectively.

