Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup after the team's 1-0 victory...
Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos hoists the Stanley Cup after the team's 1-0 victory against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)(BRUCE BENNETT | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:51 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. They beat the Montreal  Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period. Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a series-ended shutout for an NHL-record fifth consecutive time dating to the 2020 final. The victory came in front of over 18,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall’s win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

7/7/2021 9:45:26 PM (GMT -6:00)

