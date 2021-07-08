Hadji Barry signs two-year extension with Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Switchbacks FC’s human highlight reel is sticking around a couple more years.

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry signed a two-year contract extension, inking his commitment to the team through the 2023 season. Barry joined the Switchbacks in January 2021 and has made an immediate impact. Barry has scored 11 goals and 3 assists in 10 games and is currently leading the USL Championship for goals scored in a season.

“It means a lot. The past few years, I’ve been bouncing around a couple of teams and I feel like I’m in the part of my career where I want to be stable somewhere and look forward to building a legacy where at the end of my career I can look back and see I did something for a club,” Hadji said in a release from Switchbacks FC. “I want to thank Coach Burke, Brian, and the Switchbacks for believing in me and giving me and giving me this extension. I’m looking forward to the next couple of years in Colorado Springs.”

Switchbacks FC are 5-3-2 on the 2021 season and currently sit at 3rd place in the Mountain Division. They play on the road next at New Mexico United Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.

