Governor Polis ends health emergency declaration in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is ending the Health Emergency Executive Orders for COVID-19. He also rescinded all previous Executive Orders issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Polis says he want to focus on Colorado’s efforts on building back stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a Recovery Executive Order to focusing only on those measures related to the State’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic emergency.

Polis tweeted COVID-19 is “still here and will likely always be a part of our lives, but our hospital capacity is no longer in jeopardy and the safe, effective, free vaccine is widely available to everyone.”

He shared this video on Twitter today to make the announcement:

Today I am ending the health emergency declaration in Colorado.



That means getting Coloradans back to work sooner and allowing our state to recover faster by ending the health emergency, and focusing on recovery and vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/wvLmRVfnYW — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.