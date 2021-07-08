Due to drought, mudslides, anglers asked not to fish on Colorado River between Kremmling and Rifle

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging anglers using the stretch of Colorado River between Kremmling and Rifle to fish elsewhere this summer.

Western Colorado has not benefited from the moisture the Front Range received in the latter half of spring and early summer and remains in the throes of serious drought. The below map shows the drought status across the state as of Thursday:

As a consequence of the drought, wildlife officials say the water flow is way down, measuring at about half of the typical cubic feet per second. Additionally, wildfires from last year has left the region prone to mudslides and flash flooding. The convergence of these factors have made conditions dire for the fish living in the 120-mile section of river.

“CPW’s aquatic biologists on the West Slope are concerned about critically high water temperatures and possible low dissolved oxygen. Some fish mortality has already been observed this summer,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife wrote in a news release.

“With the high sediment load, the fish can’t find clear water,” said CPW aquatic biologist Kendall Bakich. “They’ve got to sit through those conditions. And at nighttime, the temp isn’t coming down enough, so there’s no recovery for those fish right now. They’ve just got to hang on.”

The closure extends from the Highway 9 bridge in Kremmling to the Highway 13 bridge in Rifle. For now, it’s a voluntary closure, but CPW warns it could become mandatory if conditions worsen.

“We know that anglers care deeply about this fishery,” said CPW aquatic biologist Lori Martin. “We need their help to conserve this resource.”

