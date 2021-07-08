Advertisement

Crash closes Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs on Thursday

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed both directions of Highway 83 Thursday evening.

Just before 4 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure at Walden Way to Walker Road, an area due east of Monument about three miles north of Colorado Springs.

It isn’t clear when the highway will be back open. Additional details on the crash weren’t immediately available.

It is worth noting I-25 is scheduled to be closed in both directions at 6 p.m. for continued work on the bridge at County Line Road. Motorists will be forced to use the interchange at County Line Road as a detour, with expected delays up to 30 minutes.

Click here for updates from CDOT on the Highway 83 crash.

