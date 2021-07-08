Colorado Springs Police will be doing speed enforcement in the top crash areas as El Paso County ranks #1 in Colorado for most traffic fatalities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs will be targeting certain intersections for speed enforcement.

The announcement came from CSPD on Wednesday as El Paso County leads the State of Colorado with the most traffic fatalities this year. Details on times or days that the speed enforcement is going to be conducted were not shared, but the message from police was simple.

“You can help save lives if you just Slow Down Colorado Springs,” police wrote on Twitter.

You can see the full list of intersections that will be targeted below:

In an effort to lose the title of the county with the most traffic fatalities in Colorado, CSPD will be out conducting speed enforcement in these top crash areas. You can help save lives if you just Slow Down Colorado Springs @CSPDPIO @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/a1awC0pjJa — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) July 7, 2021

