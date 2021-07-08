Colorado Springs counselor seeing post-pandemic stress of people feeling anxious or overwhelmed going back into world

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are feeling anxious, stressed or overwhelmed going back into the world post-pandemic, you are not alone. 11 News spoke with a local counselor about what you can do to cope.

Mayfield Counseling Centers, located at 6180 Lehman Drive in northern Colorado Springs, said they are seeing a lot of people on edge right now, thinking something bad is going to happen again.

“I just think we’re in post-traumatic response. We are looking over our shoulders, we’re waiting for the shoe to drop, we’re holding our breath and it’s all normal responses. Our body is trying to protect itself from something happening and I think we need to recognize that,” said Mark Mayfield, of Mayfield Counseling Centers.

Counselors said although we all experienced the pandemic differently, we all went through some sort of shared trauma of lockdowns and restrictions. Try and figure out what is best for you and your family when reentering the world, which may be different from what your friends or neighbors are doing.

“I think if we are focused so much on what could go wrong, we’re going to lose sight of the good that’s in front of us, we’re going to lose sight on opportunities that are in front of us,” said Mayfield.

If you’re stressed about the future, counselors recommend going over what you were not prepared for during the pandemic, such as having enough supplies on hand, or enough money saved up in case you were laid off or furloughed. Try and figure out how you can better prepare yourself should something like this happen again.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.