Advertisement

Colorado Springs counselor seeing post-pandemic stress of people feeling anxious or overwhelmed going back into world

Mayfield Counseling Centers
Mayfield Counseling Centers(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:40 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are feeling anxious, stressed or overwhelmed going back into the world post-pandemic, you are not alone. 11 News spoke with a local counselor about what you can do to cope.

Mayfield Counseling Centers, located at 6180 Lehman Drive in northern Colorado Springs, said they are seeing a lot of people on edge right now, thinking something bad is going to happen again.

“I just think we’re in post-traumatic response. We are looking over our shoulders, we’re waiting for the shoe to drop, we’re holding our breath and it’s all normal responses. Our body is trying to protect itself from something happening and I think we need to recognize that,” said Mark Mayfield, of Mayfield Counseling Centers.

Counselors said although we all experienced the pandemic differently, we all went through some sort of shared trauma of lockdowns and restrictions. Try and figure out what is best for you and your family when reentering the world, which may be different from what your friends or neighbors are doing.

“I think if we are focused so much on what could go wrong, we’re going to lose sight of the good that’s in front of us, we’re going to lose sight on opportunities that are in front of us,” said Mayfield.

If you’re stressed about the future, counselors recommend going over what you were not prepared for during the pandemic, such as having enough supplies on hand, or enough money saved up in case you were laid off or furloughed. Try and figure out how you can better prepare yourself should something like this happen again.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Parents arrested after 4-year-old shot and killed in Manitou Springs parking lot
Ryan Callins in an earlier court appearance.
Former VillaSport worker convicted of abusing children at club sentenced to probation, will be required to register as sex offender
Workers cleaning up Highway 285 the morning after several mudslides.
Highway 285 back open following series of mudslides in Chaffee County
Gov. Jared Polis announcing a chance for five vaccinated Coloradans to win $1 million!
WATCH: Governor Polis announces final $1M vaccine lottery winner
Bodycam footage from an officer in a "dance off."
Pueblo police officer: ‘If we have a dance contest and I win, will you leave?’

Latest News

Hot and dry finish to the week!
Heating up Thursday and Friday
Speed enforcement in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Police will be doing speed enforcement in the top crash areas as El Paso County ranks #1 in Colorado for most traffic fatalities
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti PM: 4 suspected killers of president slain, 2 arrested
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it