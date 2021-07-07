Advertisement

WATCH: Governor Polis announces final $1M vaccine lottery winner

By Jon Wiener
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:36 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is announcing the fifth and final winner of the $1M “Colorado Comeback Cash” lottery for adults who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Polis will also reveal the next five winners of the $50K scholarship drawing for Coloradans age 12-17 who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

