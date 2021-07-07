WATCH: Governor Polis announces final $1M vaccine lottery winner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is announcing the fifth and final winner of the $1M “Colorado Comeback Cash” lottery for adults who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Polis will also reveal the next five winners of the $50K scholarship drawing for Coloradans age 12-17 who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

WATCH live on the ‘11 Breaking News Center.’

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.