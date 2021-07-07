Advertisement

Swim beach at Chatfield State Park in Colorado closed because of E. coli

Chatfield State Park swim beach 7/6/21.
Chatfield State Park swim beach 7/6/21.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:36 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You might want to hold off on taking a trip to Chatfield State Park for a swim.

On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced its swim beach was closed temporarily because of the presence of E. coli bacteria. More testing is being done with results expected by Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, elevated levels of E. Coli may be caused by:

  • Fecal waste from swimmers, pets or wildlife.
  • Improperly disposed dirty diapers.
  • Excessive runoff from rain or flood.
  • Runoff from urban, suburban or rural areas.
  • Malfunctioning septic systems.

Click here for more information from CDPHE.

