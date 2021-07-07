Advertisement

Single-use plastic bags will be banned in Colorado by 2024 with bag fees set to start in 2023 under new law

Pedestrians carry plastic bags in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Philadelphia and...
Pedestrians carry plastic bags in Philadelphia, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Philadelphia and three other municipalities in Pennsylvania sued the state Wednesday over what they say was a covert abuse of legislative power to temporarily halt local bans or taxes on plastic bags handed out to customers by retailers.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday will have a major impact on grocery stores and other businesses across Colorado.

Click here to read HB 21-1162. The law bans single-use plastic bags and polystyrene packaging starting on Jan. 1, 2024. Polystyrene is a type of plastic foam that is used commonly as a carryout container at restaurants. There are some exemptions for establishments such as restaurants and small businesses. Before the ban takes place, businesses impacted will need to start implementing a 10-cent bag fee on Jan. 1, 2023.

The bag fee will not impact people who use food programs like “SNAP.” Medical plastics are also exempt from the ban.

CoPIRG is reporting it was part of the push to ban single-use plastic bags.

“Nothing we use once should pollute our state for hundreds of years,” CoPIRG Executive Director Danny Katz said according to a news release. “The Plastic Pollution Reduction Act will phase out some of the worst single-use plastics and we applaud the Colorado General Assembly and Governor Polis for taking action. As the first interior state to enact comprehensive plastic pollution legislation, Colorado is helping to build momentum to phase out unnecessary and wasteful single-use plastics across the country. "

The law allows local governments to enact their own rules before the new law takes effect, or rules that are more strict.

In the text of HB-1162, a “Store” is defined as:

“A GROCERY STORE, SUPERMARKET, CONVENIENCE STORE, LIQUOR STORE, DRY CLEANER, PHARMACY, DRUG STORE, CLOTHING STORE, OR OTHER TYPE OF RETAIL ESTABLISHMENT AT WHICH CARRYOUT BAGS ARE TRADITIONALLY PROVIDED TO CUSTOMERS”

