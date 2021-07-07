SHARE IF YOU CARE: Young Colorado Springs father in need of a kidney

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family hopes a “Type ‘O’ Hero” can help.

Justin Alvear and his family recently moved to Colorado. Justin’s life started with challenges, as he was born premature at only 27 weeks. Justin and his family overcame the hurdles in life until the age of 26 when he suffered a stroke. From then on, he spent time and and out of the hospital dealing with transient ischemic attacks, symptoms similar to a stroke. That didn’t stop Justin from living his life to the fullest.

Justin now has two beautiful daughters with his caring wife, Ashley. Ashley reached out to 11 News recently hoping we could simply spread a message. Justin is now dealing with end-stage renal disease. They battled to get Justin on the organ recipient list, and now that he is there they are playing the waiting game.

They have a simple message posted on the back of their vehicle:

“WANTED: TYPE ‘O’ HERO

YOUNG FATHER OF 2

IN NEED OF KIDNEY

KIDNEY.FOR.JUSTIN21@GMAIL.COM

If you are able to help, you’re asked to email the family. If not, you’re simply asked to help spread the word and share if you care.

You can read more of Justin’s story below:

In need of a kidney. (Justin Alvear)

