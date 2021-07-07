Advertisement

SHARE IF YOU CARE: Young Colorado Springs father in need of a kidney

A Colorado Springs family is in need of a Type "O" hero.
A Colorado Springs family is in need of a Type "O" hero.(Ashley)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:02 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family hopes a “Type ‘O’ Hero” can help.

Justin Alvear and his family recently moved to Colorado. Justin’s life started with challenges, as he was born premature at only 27 weeks. Justin and his family overcame the hurdles in life until the age of 26 when he suffered a stroke. From then on, he spent time and and out of the hospital dealing with transient ischemic attacks, symptoms similar to a stroke. That didn’t stop Justin from living his life to the fullest.

Justin now has two beautiful daughters with his caring wife, Ashley. Ashley reached out to 11 News recently hoping we could simply spread a message. Justin is now dealing with end-stage renal disease. They battled to get Justin on the organ recipient list, and now that he is there they are playing the waiting game.

They have a simple message posted on the back of their vehicle:

“WANTED: TYPE ‘O’ HERO

YOUNG FATHER OF 2

IN NEED OF KIDNEY

KIDNEY.FOR.JUSTIN21@GMAIL.COM

If you are able to help, you’re asked to email the family. If not, you’re simply asked to help spread the word and share if you care.

You can read more of Justin’s story below:

In need of a kidney.
In need of a kidney.(Justin Alvear)

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
Body of a juvenile found; death investigation underway outside Maggie’s Farm in Manitou Springs
Colorado State Patrol is investigating early Monday morning
Three hurt in rollover crash, Hodgen Road re-opened
Person rescued from a manhole in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Auto vs pedestrian crash at Cascade and Van Buren 7/5/2021
Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle downtown Colorado Springs Monday night
Fire crews respond to high angle rescue in Cheyenne Canyon.
Climber reportedly dies at Cheyenne Canyon

Latest News

Person rescued from a manhole in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane
Police activity in Colorado Springs 7/6/21.
Colorado Springs police block off Brush Creek Road for several hours on Tuesday
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
Body of a juvenile found; death investigation underway outside Maggie’s Farm in Manitou Springs