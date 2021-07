COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A planned power outage took KKTV off the air on Wednesday.

The backup generators did not work properly. The outage on Cheyenne Mountain started just after 4 p.m. impacting the transmitting tower that sends out KKTV’s signal.

The signal was back up for antenna users by 5:15 p.m.

