Part of Highway 285, Poncha Pass, closed Tuesday night in Colorado due to multiple mudslides

PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of Highway 285 in Colorado was closed Tuesday night following multiple mudslides.

The stretch of highway is in Chaffee County and passes through Poncha Springs. The closure was announced just after 10 p.m. by CDOT for both directions of the highway.

Click here for updates from CDOT.

Colorado State Patrol was reporting multiple vehicle were disabled and a semi may have been caught in one of the mudslides.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the closure. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.

Numerous disabled vehicles and possibly a semi in the mud slides on Poncha Pass. Tow trucks and CDOT doing what they can. — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) July 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.