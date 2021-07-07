Advertisement

Part of Highway 285, Poncha Pass, closed Tuesday night in Colorado due to multiple mudslides

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of Highway 285 in Colorado was closed Tuesday night following multiple mudslides.

The stretch of highway is in Chaffee County and passes through Poncha Springs. The closure was announced just after 10 p.m. by CDOT for both directions of the highway.

Click here for updates from CDOT.

Colorado State Patrol was reporting multiple vehicle were disabled and a semi may have been caught in one of the mudslides.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the closure. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major highway closure.

