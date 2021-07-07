Former VillaSport worker convicted of abusing children at club sentenced to probation, will be required to register as sex offender

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A former Colorado Springs fitness club employee convicted of sexually assaulting two underage girls will not spend any time in prison.

Ryan Callins, 23, will be required to register as a sex offender, a judge ruled Wednesday. He was also sentenced to probation and is prohibited from contacting anyone under 18 including family until he is given permission.

