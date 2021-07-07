Advertisement

Former VillaSport worker convicted of abusing children at club sentenced to probation, will be required to register as sex offender

Ryan Callins in an earlier court appearance.
Ryan Callins in an earlier court appearance. (KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A former Colorado Springs fitness club employee convicted of sexually assaulting two underage girls will not spend any time in prison.

Ryan Callins, 23, will be required to register as a sex offender, a judge ruled Wednesday. He was also sentenced to probation and is prohibited from contacting anyone under 18 including family until he is given permission.

We are working on updating this article now; keep refreshing this page.

