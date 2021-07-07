Advertisement

ESPN pulls Rachel Nichols from NBA Finals after audio comments released

ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a...
ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a colleague caused controversy.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:33 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols has been removed from her role as a sideline reporter during the NBA finals.

The move by the sports network comes after the New York Times published an audio recording of Nichols making disparaging comments about her colleague Maria Taylor.

In the recording from last year, Nichols can be heard complaining that Taylor was chosen to cover the NBA Finals, saying it was in part because of ESPN’s “crappy longtime record on diversity.”

Nichols released a statement apologizing, but Taylor hasn’t commented.

Another reporter has been chosen to cover the 2021 NBA Finals, which started Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Parents arrested after 4-year-old shot and killed in Manitou Springs parking lot
Person rescued from a manhole in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Auto vs pedestrian crash at Cascade and Van Buren 7/5/2021
Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle downtown Colorado Springs Monday night
The aftermath of the shooting at a 7-Eleven on Mt View Lane in Colorado Springs on April 9,...
Law enforcement shooting outside Springs 7-Eleven justified, says DA’s office
Gap closures at I-25 and County Line Road this week

Latest News

Iraq topographical relief map highlighted with Baghdad locator and surrounding countries.
Bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria attacked, 3 injured
FILE - Jessica Springsteen on Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, clears an obstacle during the Nations...
Bruce Springsteen’s daughter makes Olympic equestrian team
Round-the-clock training to begin on Fort Carson Wednesday; noise expected
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home