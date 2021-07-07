Colorado Springs police block off Brush Creek Road for several hours on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs roadway was blocked off for several hours on Tuesday for police activity.

At about 2 p.m. officers closed part of Bush Creek Road. The neighborhood is just to the south of Airport Road and to the west of S. Powers Boulevard.

According to a sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department, there were multiple people inside a home who had outstanding warrants. The wanted individuals were taken into custody and motor vehicle theft detectives stayed in the area for several hours to process the scene. Police were still on scene last time this article was updated at 7 p.m.

It isn’t clear what led police to the home, but authorities added there was no danger to the public.

As police are able to share more information, this article will be updated.

