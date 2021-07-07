Advertisement

Capitol riot: FBI infiltrates ‘Bible study’ group

According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an...
According to court records, Fi Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an AK-47 assault rifle and five boxes full of materials to make and test Molotov cocktails.(FBI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Newly released court documents detail how the FBI infiltrated a so-called “Bible study” group in Virginia after the U.S. Capitol insurrection and arrested its leader.

Fi Duong, who also goes by “Monkey King” and “Jim,” was seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a white mask shaped like a wide grin, officials said.

He reportedly made contact with an undercover metropolitan police officer there.

A few weeks later, an undercover FBI agent reached out to him.

Court documents say the group is not affiliated with any known major right-wing extremist groups.

During several meetings, members discussed secession, surveilling the Capitol, testing homemade bombs, combat training and covert messaging, the FBI stated.

Fi Duong, who also goes by “Monkey King” and “Jim,” was seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a...
Fi Duong, who also goes by “Monkey King” and “Jim,” was seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a white mask shaped like a wide grin, officials said. He reportedly made contact with an undercover metropolitan police officer there.(FBI via CNN Newsource)

According to court records, Duong had a cache of weapons at his Virginia home, including an AK-47 assault rifle and five boxes full of materials to make and test Molotov cocktails.

Duong was arrested last week.

He is facing federal charges for his participation at the insurrection and hasn’t entered a plea.

More than 500 criminal cases linked to the January riot are currently active in U.S. courts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Perez and Ashlynne Perez.
Parents arrested after 4-year-old shot and killed in Manitou Springs parking lot
Person rescued from a manhole in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Auto vs pedestrian crash at Cascade and Van Buren 7/5/2021
Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle downtown Colorado Springs Monday night
The aftermath of the shooting at a 7-Eleven on Mt View Lane in Colorado Springs on April 9,...
Law enforcement shooting outside Springs 7-Eleven justified, says DA’s office
Gap closures at I-25 and County Line Road this week

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump will serve as the lead plaintiff in the suit, claiming he has...
AP source: Trump plans lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Office picked up Willinaus Bolin and made...
Story of stranded man with autism that officials helped get home ‘may be inaccurate,’ sheriff’s office says
NYPD catches roughly 25,000 honeybees swarming in Times Square.
25,000 bees removed from Times Square
Pallbearers wheel the casket of Lucia Guara and Emma Guara as they arrive to their funeral...
Sisters in Florida condo collapse buried in same coffin