Sen. Hickenlooper joins others in a Colorado Olympian sendoff on Tuesday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the tour of the facility was taking more than 30 minutes, 11 News was unable to carry the sendoff ceremony live. You can watch more on the Senator’s visit on 11 News at 4, 5:30 and 10 p.m. on July 6.

Colorado Olympic athletes are getting set to compete on the world stage in Tokyo!

On Tuesday, Sen. John Hickenlooper will join U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum executives and athletes for a sendoff from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. You can watch the event live from the 11 Breaking News Center in this article.

When the event is not taking place, we will be streaming the trial for Mark Redwine, a man accused of murdering his son in 2012.

