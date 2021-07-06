Advertisement

‘Voice’ stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma

In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd...
In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. “The Voice” coaches Stefani and Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma. Images were posted Monday, July 5, 2021, of their wedding.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:38 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “The Voice” coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma.

Shelton, a country singer, and Stefani, a pop star, posted photos on Monday of their wedding including an image of the couple posing over a twilight sky. A representative for Shelton did not return messages from the AP, but the No Doubt singer tagged the wedding photos with Saturday’s date.

In one photo, Shelton was dressed in jeans and driving a golf cart decorated with white tulle, while Stefani showed off her white boots under her wedding dress and held up a bouquet of white flowers.

The two singers announced their engagement in October. The two stars met as judges on the singing competition show years ago. After Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert and Stefani divorced her husband Gavin Rossdale in 2015, the two later began dating. They have released a couple of duets together, including “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in the hospital Sunday morning after reportedly getting shot when two people broke...
1 person shot during reported robbery Sunday morning
Colorado Spring Fire Department is currently on scene of a crash near South Circle Drive and...
Traffic crash closes part of South Circle Drive in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon
Symphony On Your Porch 2021.
WATCH: 4th of July ‘Symphony on Your Porch’ fireworks (replay)
Symphony On Your Porch 2021.
4th of July ‘Symphony on Your Porch’ returns to Colorado Springs for a second year
File photo.
Man in custody following traffic crash Sunday morning

Latest News

California inmate firefighter steals firetruck for a joyride
Better rain chances Tuesday
Better rain chances on Tuesday
CDOT cleaning up mud from highway.
Highway 125 closed in East Troublesome Fire burn scar
A California inmate firefighter steals a firetruck and takes it on a joyride.
Firetruck taken on joyride by inmate firefighter