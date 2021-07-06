Small brush fire sparks at abandoned homeless camp in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews continue to knock out hot spots at the scene of an early morning fire near an abandoned homeless camp.

Firefighters tell 11 News they were met by multiple explosions and towering flames around the Mesa Ridge Parkway bridge when they arrived on scene around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. The bridge is just east of where the road intersects with I-25.

“Fire was up almost to the [underside] of the bridge; they got that high,” said Fountain Fire Department Battalion Chief Nate Lenn. “... There were a few explosions when we arrived on scene, so most likely it was some sort of small propane tanks.”

Wind and the amount of wood underneath the bridge fueling the fire made the blaze hard to fight, Lenn said.

“It’s been a difficult attack due to the location and amount of fire load in the creekbed. ... The fire initially started underneath the bridge, and due to the wind, it pushed it right out.”

Though the fire is largely out as of 6:45 a.m., firefighters are expected to remain on scene until at least noon. Smoke may remain visible throughout the morning.

