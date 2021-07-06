Advertisement

Small brush fire sparks at abandoned homeless camp in Fountain

Firefighters extinguishing a small fire at a vacant homeless camp in Fountain on July 6, 2021.
Firefighters extinguishing a small fire at a vacant homeless camp in Fountain on July 6, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:49 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews continue to knock out hot spots at the scene of an early morning fire near an abandoned homeless camp.

Firefighters tell 11 News they were met by multiple explosions and towering flames around the Mesa Ridge Parkway bridge when they arrived on scene around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. The bridge is just east of where the road intersects with I-25.

“Fire was up almost to the [underside] of the bridge; they got that high,” said Fountain Fire Department Battalion Chief Nate Lenn. “... There were a few explosions when we arrived on scene, so most likely it was some sort of small propane tanks.”

Wind and the amount of wood underneath the bridge fueling the fire made the blaze hard to fight, Lenn said.

“It’s been a difficult attack due to the location and amount of fire load in the creekbed. ... The fire initially started underneath the bridge, and due to the wind, it pushed it right out.”

Though the fire is largely out as of 6:45 a.m., firefighters are expected to remain on scene until at least noon. Smoke may remain visible throughout the morning.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol is investigating early Monday morning
Three hurt in rollover crash, Hodgen Road re-opened
Colorado Spring Fire Department is currently on scene of a crash near South Circle Drive and...
Traffic crash closes part of South Circle Drive in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon
Fire crews respond to high angle rescue in Cheyenne Canyon.
Climber reportedly dies at Cheyenne Canyon
A man is in the hospital Sunday morning after reportedly getting shot when two people broke...
1 person shot during reported robbery Sunday morning
Better rain chances Tuesday
Showers and storms today

Latest News

Fire crews respond to high angle rescue in Cheyenne Canyon.
Climber reportedly dies at Cheyenne Canyon
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: At long last, Colorado Springs nonprofit benefiting seniors to celebrate 50 years
Auto vs pedestrian crash at Cascade and Van Buren 7/5/2021
Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle downtown Colorado Springs Monday night
Better rain chances Tuesday
Showers and storms today