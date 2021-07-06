Advertisement

Sen. John Hickenlooper visits Colorado Springs for cybersecurity, Olympic sendoff events

By Jon Wiener
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) is visiting Colorado Springs on Tuesday to highlight cybersecurity and sendoff Colorado’s Olympic contingent.

Hickenlooper will be joined by Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers on a tour of the National Cybersecurity Center and the two will give remarks on cyber preparedness. At 3 P.M. Hickenlooper will join Colorado Olympic athletes on a tour of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and attend the sendoff for Colorado Olympic athletes.

Watch both events live on the ‘11 Breaking News Center’ at the top of the page.

