‘Red-Tailed Hawk’ chosen as new Cheyenne Mountain High School mascot to replace the ‘Indians’

Cheyenne Mountain Hawks logo.
Cheyenne Mountain Hawks logo.(D-12)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even before a new bill was signed into law banning the use of Native American mascots in public schools for Colorado, the D-12 Board of Education decided to replace “Indians” as their high school’s mascot.

Cheyenne Mountain High School announced its new mascot recently, the “Red-Tailed Hawk.” The school board passed a resolution on June 14.

The following statement was posted to the school’s website:

“The D-12 Board of Education has officially adopted the Red-Tailed Hawk as the new mascot to represent Cheyenne Mountain High School. More than 2,700 alumni, parents, students, and others responded to the district’s online poll of prospective new mascots which identified the Red-Tailed Hawk as the most popular choice. Go Hawks!”

Click here to read more on the bill signed into law prohibiting Indian mascots.

