Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle downtown Colorado Springs Monday night

Auto vs pedestrian crash at Cascade and Van Buren 7/5/2021
Auto vs pedestrian crash at Cascade and Van Buren 7/5/2021(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:53 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was killed in crash with a vehicle in downtown Colorado Springs late Monday night.

Officers responded to Cascade and Van Buren around 10:30 p.m. Monday night to an auto vs. pedestrian accident. Officers located an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.

Life-saving measures were attempted by officers, however the man died on scene. The victim has not been identified at the time this article is published.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Officers have not released any further details about how the crash happened.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

