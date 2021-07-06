Advertisement

Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:08 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (Gray News) – An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department went above and beyond to protect and serve dinner to a woman who had placed an order through a delivery service.

According to the department, Officer Tyler Williams assisted Officer Levi Chism with an arrest during a traffic stop on June 29.

They learned that the person arrested was a driver for DoorDash en route to make a delivery.

Police say Williams took it upon himself to get the food out of the vehicle before it was towed. He got the address of the delivery from the arrestee and headed that way.

When Williams knocked on the door, the man who opened seemed confused to see the officer.

“Your DoorDash guy got arrested, so I brought your food to you,” Williams explained.

In the body camera video, you can see surprise quickly turn into laughs as Williams handed over the food.

Y'all, I can't make this up... #ProtectandServe #andDoorDash 🥡🚔💀

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, July 1, 2021

The DoorDash driver was charged for driving with a suspended or revoked license, no proof of liability and a failure to appear warrant out of a neighboring county.

We have reached out to DoorDash for comment regarding the driver’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol is investigating early Monday morning
Three hurt in rollover crash, Hodgen Road re-opened
Fire crews respond to high angle rescue in Cheyenne Canyon.
Climber reportedly dies at Cheyenne Canyon
Auto vs pedestrian crash at Cascade and Van Buren 7/5/2021
Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle downtown Colorado Springs Monday night
7.6.21
Showers and storms today
Colorado Spring Fire Department is currently on scene of a crash near South Circle Drive and...
Traffic crash closes part of South Circle Drive in southeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon

Latest News

On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Watch now on the 11 Breaking News Center: Continuing coverage of the Mark Redwine trial. Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son in 2012
manitou springs
Juvenile found dead in Maggie's Farm parking lot in Manitou Springs
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
Body of a juvenile found; death investigation underway outside Maggie’s Farm in Manitou Springs