Law enforcement shooting outside Springs 7-Eleven justified, says DA’s office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement was justified shooting a man who endangered officers and customers outside a Colorado Springs convenience store earlier this year, the DA’s office said.

Dallas Theiss, 23, was shot and injured on April 9 while allegedly trying to escape police and ATF agents, who had cornered him outside a 7-Eleven at Mt View Lane and Lee Street. Theiss was wanted on multiple probation violations and had been featured on 11 News’ “Monday’s Most Wanted” list one month earlier.

According to the DA’s office, law enforcement spotted Theiss driving with a woman on April and followed him to the 7-Eleven. The passenger ran inside the store while Theiss sat in the parked car, engine still running.

“ATF Special Agent (SA) Robert Gillispie was dressed in plain clothes and went inside the 7-Eleven to maintain surveillance on the female associate while law enforcement officers prepared to contact Theiss outside the store,” the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Using several marked and unmarked police cruisers, law enforcement blocked all exits from the parking before confronting Theiss. Initially, Theiss complied with orders to show his hands but refused to open the car door, according to police.

The following account from the district attorney’s office details what allegedly happened next.

“Meanwhile, SA Gillispie observed law enforcement officers’ initial contact with Theiss through the 7-Eleven’s glass storefront. SA Gillispie removed his badge from underneath his hoodie so it would be clearly visible on his chest. A customer inside the store, with her son, attempted to leave the 7-Eleven while officers were contacting Theiss in front of the store. SA Gillispie opened the front door to the 7-Eleven, positioned himself between Theiss and the customer, and directed the customer to take her son to the southeast exterior corner of the 7-Eleven while officers attempted to arrested Theiss.

“An ATF Special Agent, who was wearing an ATF tactical vest with “POLICE” on the front and back, opened the passenger door on Theiss’ vehicle and told Theiss that he was under arrest. The SA ordered Theiss to put the car in park and turn off the ignition. Instead, Theiss revved the engine and drove forward, over the parking curb and onto the sidewalk, and turned the vehicle sharply east towards the open 7-Eleven door where SA Gillespie was standing. SA Gillispie’ s law enforcement badge was still visible as Theiss drove forward.

“Theiss accelerated towards SA Gillispie. SA Gillispie then drew his handgun and aimed at Theiss, jumped up to avoid being struck by Theiss’ vehicle, and fired three shots. Two shots struck the front windshield and the third shot struck the driver’s side window. Theiss continued past SA Gillispie along the pedestrian walkway causing the female customer to pull her son out of the path of Theiss.”

The suspect was able to get away, but his escape was short-lived. He was tracked to a neighborhood a mile south of the 7-Eleven a few hours later and taken into custody.

Theiss had a gunshot wound to his forearm when he was arrested, the DA’s office said.

