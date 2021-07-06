Advertisement

Law enforcement activity on South Nevada following ‘incident’

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating an incident that just occurred south of downtown Colorado Springs.

The sheriff’s office has not elaborated on the nature of the incident but says there is no known threat to the public. Law enforcement is currently in the area of I-25 and South Nevada.

