Advertisement

Kid beats cancer, donates toys to hospital

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A 7 year-old Missouri boy won the fight against cancer, and now he is doing all that he can to help others.

Tripp Hughes got to ring a Kansas City Fire Department truck bell Sunday to celebrate his last chemo treatment pill.

“It’s just been a roller coaster,” Tripp said.

He had been fighting cancer since he was 4, and the little guy won. Tripp said he feels “amazing.”

For a recent birthday, he had the idea collect toys and cash for the hospital who helped him instead of getting gifts himself.

“They’re running low on toys, because they let the kids take some of the toys home with them, so we just want to help,” he said.

Krista Hughes, his mother, said friends and family have been asking what they can get him to celebrate.

“We knew he just didn’t need anything, and so from there I just kind of tumbled into what can we do to help give back?” she said.

Tripp and his friends have been able to donate more than 2,500 toys to Children’s Mercy Hospital and more than $6,000.

“Every time that we go there, they’re willing to give anything and everything we need for Tripp,” the mom said.

“I just hope this inspires other kids to do other helpful things,” Tripp said.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol is investigating early Monday morning
Three hurt in rollover crash, Hodgen Road re-opened
Colorado Spring Fire Department is currently on scene of a crash near South Circle Drive and...
Traffic crash closes part of South Circle Drive in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon
Fire crews respond to high angle rescue in Cheyenne Canyon.
Climber reportedly dies at Cheyenne Canyon
A man is in the hospital Sunday morning after reportedly getting shot when two people broke...
1 person shot during reported robbery Sunday morning
7.6.21
Showers and storms today

Latest News

On Monday, lightning forced crews to pause the search for victims of the June 24 collapse in...
Official: 4 more victims found in rubble of condo collapse; death toll at 32
Police blocking the intersection of Powers and Astrozon following a deadly crash on July 2, 2021.
22-year-old identified as driver in deadly Powers and Astrozon crash
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son
A 7 year-old Missouri boy beats cancer and aims to help others.
Kid beats cancer, donates toys to hospital