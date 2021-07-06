Advertisement

Highway 125 closed in East Troublesome Fire burn scar

CDOT cleaning up mud from highway.
CDOT cleaning up mud from highway.(Grand County Sheriff's Office)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:30 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - C-DOT put a closure in place on Highway 125 in the East Troublesome Fire burn scar. As of Monday night there is no estimated time of reopening.

The closure on the south side is 5.5 miles from Highway 125 and Highway 40. The north closure is near the top of Willow Creek Pass at the Grand County and Jackson County line.

Grand County has experienced significant rain over the burn scar today, that resulted in some flash flooding and mudslides.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you if you’re driving near the burn scar to stay vigilant and safe until the storm passes. They say to never drive into a flooded or mud covered road, and always turn around.

Deputies shared these pictures from Highway 125 at mile post 14. They say a mudslide came across the highway. The CDOT grader was trying to clear the mud from the roadway.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in the hospital Sunday morning after reportedly getting shot when two people broke...
1 person shot during reported robbery Sunday morning
Colorado Spring Fire Department is currently on scene of a crash near South Circle Drive and...
Traffic crash closes part of South Circle Drive in Southeast Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon
Symphony On Your Porch 2021.
WATCH: 4th of July ‘Symphony on Your Porch’ fireworks (replay)
Symphony On Your Porch 2021.
4th of July ‘Symphony on Your Porch’ returns to Colorado Springs for a second year
File photo.
Man in custody following traffic crash Sunday morning

Latest News

Better rain chances Tuesday
Better rain chances on Tuesday
Aly Johnson recounts year as teacher amid pandemic.
Overcoming obstacles: Teaching amid a pandemic
Fire crews respond to high angle rescue in Cheyenne Canyon.
High angle rescue at Cheyenne Canyon
Symphony On Your Porch 2021.
WATCH: 4th of July ‘Symphony on Your Porch’ fireworks (replay)