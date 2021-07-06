Highway 125 closed in East Troublesome Fire burn scar

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - C-DOT put a closure in place on Highway 125 in the East Troublesome Fire burn scar. As of Monday night there is no estimated time of reopening.

The closure on the south side is 5.5 miles from Highway 125 and Highway 40. The north closure is near the top of Willow Creek Pass at the Grand County and Jackson County line.

Grand County has experienced significant rain over the burn scar today, that resulted in some flash flooding and mudslides.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you if you’re driving near the burn scar to stay vigilant and safe until the storm passes. They say to never drive into a flooded or mud covered road, and always turn around.

Deputies shared these pictures from Highway 125 at mile post 14. They say a mudslide came across the highway. The CDOT grader was trying to clear the mud from the roadway.

🚧 @ColoradoDOT just put in place a closure on Hwy 125 in the #EastTroublesomeFire burn scar w/no est. time of reopening. Closure on south side is 5.5 miles from Hwy 125 & Hwy 40. North closure is near the top of Willow Creek Pass at the Jackson County line. #grandcounty pic.twitter.com/AT2sAvNbCy — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) July 6, 2021

