Gap closures at I-25 and County Line Road this week

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is destroying and replacing the County Line Road bridge over I-25 this week, prompting lane closures and a detour at that exit.

“We are anticipating that we will have delays up to 30 minutes to get through there. They could be a little bit longer, and they could be a little bit shorter,” said CDOT spokesperson Bob Wilson.

When lanes are closed, traffic will be taken off and put back onto the highway using the interchange ramps.

“You are taking two lanes of traffic and squeezing it down to one lane of traffic, plus you have to take it up the hill, over County Line Road, and then back onto I-25,” Wilson added.

Most closures will be overnight, but some are scheduled to last into rush hours.

Wednesday night’s closures start between 6 and 7 p.m., which could impact the end of evening rush hour. Thursday and Friday, northbound lanes won’t reopen until 7 a.m.; southbound lanes won’t reopen from being closed the night prior until noon.

This is the full list of closure times:

Tuesday, July 6:

Northbound I-25 closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 7

Southbound I-25 closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 7

Wednesday, July 7:

Northbound I-25 closed from 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 8

Southbound I-25 closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, to noon Thursday, July 8

Thursday, July 8 and Friday July 9:

Northbound I-25 closed from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Southbound I-25 closed from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Officials said the County Line Road bridge being replaced has been standing since 1964.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.