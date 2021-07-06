Denver Zoo to start vaccinating some animals against COVID-19

DENVER (KKTV) - Some animals at the Denver Zoo will start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as next week.

The zoo was approved to use “Zoetis Inc.” vaccine. According to the company’s website, Zoetis is a global animal health company that delivers medicines, vaccines and other products to animals around the world. The vaccine is specifically for animals and it will not take away from distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for humans.

“The decision to vaccinate our primates and carnivores came after evaluating the safety of the Zoetis vaccine, and consulting with other AZA zoos and the veterinary medical community,” the Denver Zoo wrote in a social media post. “The safety and well-being of our animals is always a top priority at Denver Zoo, and there is evidence that primates, carnivores, and other mammals can be affected by COVID-19.”

11 News has reached out to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to see if they are doing something similar. You can read the full post below.

We recently confirmed that some Denver Zoo animals will be receiving vaccinations against COVID-19. Denver Zoo has been... Posted by Denver Zoo on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

