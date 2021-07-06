Advertisement

Denver Zoo to start vaccinating some animals against COVID-19

Keeper Amanda Faliano, center, takes care of bactrian camels named Hagrid, left, and Sprout on...
Keeper Amanda Faliano, center, takes care of bactrian camels named Hagrid, left, and Sprout on Nov. 5, 2020, in Denver. The zoo was closed nearly three months early in the pandemic, then imposed restrictions on crowd sizes since reopening to the public June 12. That has cut into profits and led the zoo to join other zoos around the country in turning to supporters asking for donations to cover the nearly $1 million annual food budget for the facility’s denizens. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Some animals at the Denver Zoo will start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as next week.

The zoo was approved to use “Zoetis Inc.” vaccine. According to the company’s website, Zoetis is a global animal health company that delivers medicines, vaccines and other products to animals around the world. The vaccine is specifically for animals and it will not take away from distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for humans.

“The decision to vaccinate our primates and carnivores came after evaluating the safety of the Zoetis vaccine, and consulting with other AZA zoos and the veterinary medical community,” the Denver Zoo wrote in a social media post. “The safety and well-being of our animals is always a top priority at Denver Zoo, and there is evidence that primates, carnivores, and other mammals can be affected by COVID-19.”

11 News has reached out to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to see if they are doing something similar. You can read the full post below.

We recently confirmed that some Denver Zoo animals will be receiving vaccinations against COVID-19. Denver Zoo has been...

Posted by Denver Zoo on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

