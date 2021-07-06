Body of a juvenile found; death investigation underway outside Maggie’s Farm in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation started outside of Maggie’s Farm in Manitou Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the body of a juvenile was found in the area. Very few details were shared last time this article was updated at about 1:50 p.m.

Maggie’s Farm is located on Manitou Avenue just north of Highway 24.

EPSO Major Crimes Detectives have assumed responsibility over a death investigation. There is no known danger to the public. Limited information will be forthcoming. EPSO PIO is enroute. Media Staging will be at a gravel parking lot across from Maggie’s Farm on Manitou Avenue. pic.twitter.com/e54XRkLOsd — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 6, 2021

