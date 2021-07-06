Body of a juvenile found; death investigation underway outside Maggie’s Farm in Manitou Springs
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation started outside of Maggie’s Farm in Manitou Springs Tuesday afternoon.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the body of a juvenile was found in the area. Very few details were shared last time this article was updated at about 1:50 p.m.
Maggie’s Farm is located on Manitou Avenue just north of Highway 24.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article.
