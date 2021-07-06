Advertisement

Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns

Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her...
Britney Spears manager, Larry Rudolph, wrote in his resignation that he has not spoken to her in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to take an indefinite work hiatus.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Britney Spears’ longtime manager is resigning.

A source with knowledge of the situation says Larry Rudolph sent a resignation later to Spears’ father Jamie Spears and to her conservator, Jodi Montgomery.

He wrote that he has not spoken to Spears in 2 1/2 years, when she intended to take an indefinite work hiatus.

He says he believes she is now planning to officially retire and no longer needs his services.

Rudolph has worked with Spears since her breakout 1995 single, “Baby One More Time.”

No comment has been made yet by Spears’ team on her career plans.

This comes nearly two weeks after the singer claimed during a court hearing that she was forced to perform and take medication against her will during her nearly 13-year conservatorship.

She called it “abusive.”

Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 14.

